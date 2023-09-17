PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been booked into the Utah County Jail after allegedly breaking into two residents and assaulting women inside, according to the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

Juan Manuel Camey Agustin, 25, was arrested for the offenses of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony; sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department responded to the 1200 West block of 100 S after receiving reports of a suspicious male breaking into a house and sexually assaulting the resident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim outside on the sidewalk, reportedly talking to dispatch. The male, identified as Agustin, was standing 10-15 feet behind her, according to PGPD.

Officers interviewed the victim and found that Agustin had also broken into this victim’s neighbor’s house and sexually assaulted that resident as well, according to PGPD.

Police said that Agustin entered the first home through an open garage. He went to the bedroom and got in bed with a female who was asleep at the time, according to PGPD. The female reportedly woke up and kicked him out of the house when she realized she did not know him.

Agustin then went into another home, which he said he thought was the same as the first, looking for his cell phone, according to PGPD. He entered the bedroom of this residence, took off his clothes, laid next to the female, and began touching her, according to PGPD. The female reportedly woke up and grabbed her phone and personal taser. The female told the male to get out of the house, and that she was calling the police, according to PGPD.

Police said Agustin then put his clothes back on and exited the house, which was when officers showed up.

Agustin was booked into the Utah County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.