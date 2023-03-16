PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — Pleasant Grove High School has been placed under lockdown Thursday after receiving a potential bomb threat.

David Stephenson, the public information officer for the Alpine School District, says all students have been released at 2:15 p.m. The school was placed under a secure protocol at about 2 p.m.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department dispatch reportedly received a potential bomb threat targeting the school, leading to the lockdown. Police say about 20 to 30 law enforcement units are on the scene.

Officials have cleared the school with K-9s, and the school is now deemed secured.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.