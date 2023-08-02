PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — Work has begun on bringing a new 25-acre park to the Pleasant Grove City community.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, city officials, partners, and several kids broke ground on the park. The park, which will be named Cook Family Park, will be located at the former site of a steel pipe manufacturing plant near 800 North and 600 West.

Cook Family Park is planned to feature several amenities for everyone around Utah County to enjoy. Amenities include a splash pad, a skate park, a playground, a basketball court, futsal courts, a bike pump track, and more.

“We really think this will be a great multigenerational project,” explained DoTERRA founding executive, chairman, and Pleasant Grove resident Greg Cook. “This will be a park that kids will come to… A great place where we can connect and promote a lot of good virtues of kindness and connection and just the things we espouse in our community.”

According to Cook, the city purchased the land about 10 years ago, setting it aside for community and public use. The Cook Family donated $5 million to the city to help fund park construction, while the city reportedly bonded the remaining funds needed.

In total, the park is estimated to cost $20 million.

Cook said they have worked with the city, gathering public input on what amenities should be included in the park. He said his family is excited to work with the city and add to the development of the park.