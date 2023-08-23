WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A small acrobatic plane crashed near the South Valley Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are extremely limited, however, the crash occurred just northwest of the airport near 7900 South Airport Road. At least one person, the pilot, has been killed as a result. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the crash, however, an investigation is ongoing. West Jordan City is asking the public to avoid the area of Airport Road and Copper Hill Parkway, as the road will remain closed while the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration conduct the investigation.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

This marks the third such plane crash near the South Valley Regional Aiport within a year’s time. In May, a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a nearby soccer field shortly after take-off. There were no injuries from that landing.

Another small plane was left totaled after crashing into the same soccer field in September 2022. West Jordan Police Department Deputy Chief Rich Bell told ABC4 at the time that the plane was “noticeably struggling” to gain altitude shortly after take-off. The plane then lost altitude and crashed. The two passengers of the September crash were able to come away uninjured.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as new information becomes available.