SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — So maybe no one told you life was going to be this way, but the good news is you’ll have a chance to break from it with the full Friends Experience at the Gateway starting this weekend.

From props, set recreations, and the iconic orange couch from the show’s opening, the all-ages Friends Experience welcomes Friends fans to celebrate the iconic 90s sitcom. Could you be any more excited?

The exhibit opens on Friday, Oct. 20 and will be in Salt Lake City until the end of January 2024, giving Friends enthusiasts plenty of time to visit. According to the experience’s website, the exhibit will offer the “most immersive Friends Experience ever.”

The whole experience includes several recreations of popular locations in the show including the Central Perk cafe, Monica’s apartment, the iconic couch from the show’s opening and even the “pivot” couch, wedged up the stairs. The show encourages visitors to take photos and videos of their experience, giving fans every opportunity to relive their favorite Friends moments.

The show, which became a cultural phenomenon, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Starring Jennifer Anniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc as the titular friends, the show features the funny, romantic and sometimes dramatic lives of a group living in New York City.

The experience is open every Wednesday through Sunday while it’s in Salt Lake City, with entry time slots available every 30 minutes. Tickets to reserve a time slot can be purchased online through the Friends Experience website. Officials warn there will be limited standby tickets available at the door for walk-up entry so purchasing tickets in advance online is recommended.