This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters in Orem are investigating how an unoccupied home still under construction burned down Tuesday night near 1600 North and 400 East.

While ABC4.com is still waiting to hear back from the Orem Fire Department on exact details about the blaze, eyewitness Brad Simmons spoke to us to describe what he saw. He also took the pictures below.

Pictures from the scene of an Orem house fire, Dec. 26, 2023.

Simmons said he saw the fire at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, when he saw smoke and sparks rising above the tree line. Firefighters were on the scene around 20 minutes later. The home was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.

“I later realized … it’s a house that hasn’t been finished and no one lives in, which made me feel a lot better about it, but of course, you’re worried about people getting hurt from it because it was a pretty massive blaze,” said Simmons.