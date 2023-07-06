SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Hawk Watch International in putting bands on falcons for research.

According to their Facebook page, some Kestrel Falcons will be leaving their nesting homes soon, which are located on the SLCSO’s campus. Before they leave their homes, “these cute little birds” will receive a unique alphanumeric color band.

The color band will reportedly provide researchers with invaluable information on the falcon’s movements and patterns.

According to American Bird Conservancy, the American Kestrel is the smallest falcon in North America and is about the size of a Blue Jay.

The SLCSO said they are grateful they are able to assist with the research:

“A big thanks to members of our Programs Division and Hawk Watch International for filling our inquisitive minds to learn more about these amazing birds. And for giving us the opportunity to help with the research,” SLCSO said in a Facebook post.