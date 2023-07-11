EUREKA, Utah (ABC4) — The Tintic Standard Mine No. 2 was recently sealed. This mine shaft is where the bodies of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell were recovered in 2018.

According to a press release by the Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining, a group dedicated to mine reclamation recently oversaw the closure of 56 abandoned mine openings near Eureka in the Tintic Mining District.

“The area is private property, but easily accessible and close to popular off-highway vehicle trails,” said Abandoned Mine Reclamation Project Manager Steve Fluke. “Safeguarding these mines ensures that future risks are minimized or eliminated, improving public safety. Closure methods, including backfills, rebar grates, walls, and polyurethane foam, were selected to protect features of historical significance and animal habitats while protecting public safety.”

The Tintic Mining District has a rich history; in the late 1800s it experienced a significant boom, and numerous mines and mining towns were built in the area. At its peak, the district was reportedly one of Utah’s most important mining regions and played a crucial role in Utah’s economic development.

However, since the fall of the mining industry, many of those mining shafts were abandoned, leaving piles of waste rock, dangerous gases, explosives, unstable structures, and equipment throughout Utah.

In 1975, the Utah Mined Reclamation Act was passed, making it illegal for mines to be left abandoned. Now the AMRP works hard to protect the public from the dangers of old mines by sealing off access to openings and cleaning up waste.

Since 1983, the AMRP has closed approximately 7,000 abandoned mine openings. Today there are still around 17,000 abandoned mine openings scattered across Utah.

Tintic Mine, Courtesy of Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

Tintic Mine, Courtesy of Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

Tintic Mine, Courtesy of Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

Tintic Mine, Courtesy of Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

Tintic Mine during closure, Courtesy of Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

Tintic Mine post-closure, Courtesy of Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

Tintic Mine post-closure, Courtesy of Division of Oil, Gas & Mining

For more information on the AMRP, visit their website.