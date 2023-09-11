FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A pickup truck crashed into a car parked on the side of I-15 in Farmington Monday morning, causing the truck to roll, according to the Kaysville Fire Dept.

Shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 11, Kaysville Fire and Farmington Fire crews responded to an accident on southbound I-15 at State St. in Farmington.

Officials said a pickup truck hit a car that was parked on the right shoulder of I-15. The pickup truck then rolled.

Kaysville Fire personnel extracted one person trapped in the car that had been parked on the shoulder. Two others were reportedly taken to the hospital following the crash.

Courtesy of Kaysville Fire Dept.

“In total 3 patients were evaluated, with 2 transported to area trauma centers by FFD and KFD paramedics; the third patient was released at the scene,” Kaysville Fire stated.

Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating this collision.

No further information is available at this time.