HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — United Fire Authority crews responded to a fire in Herriman Saturday morning.

United Fire says the fire started shortly after 11:30 a.m. at 14402 S Firgrove Way.

The fire reportedly started in the garage of the residence before extending into the attic space.

Crews were able to knock down the fire with some help from Bluffdale and South Jordan fire personnel, United Fire states.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.