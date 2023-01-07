TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – United Fire Authority crews responded to a Taylorsville apartment fire Friday morning.

Shortly before 11:20 a.m., Murray City firefighters were responding to a medical call at the Bridgeside Landing apartment complex in Taylorsville.

While there, residents of the building told firefighters that a fire had started in a nearby unit. Crews began attacking the fire while they called in additional resources.

Unified Fire crews reportedly arrived shortly after to help with the fire attack and evacuation.

Courtesy of Unified Fire Authority

The fire was contained to a single unit, authorities say, while one patient was taken to the hospital for potential smoke inhalation.

No further information is available at this time.