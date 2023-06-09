CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A truck crashed through the front doors of a Centerville gas station on Tuesday, and detectives are asking the public for help in identifying the owner.

According to the Centerville Police Department, the driver of a black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop gas station located near 200 West and Parrish Lane around 4:30 a.m. on June 6.

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

A black Chevy Silverado crashed through the front doors of the RB’s One Stop in Centerville on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. (Image courtesy of Centerville Police Department)

The black Chevy Silverado is estimated to be a model made between 2006 and 2010. It has a double cab with black rims and black aftermarket running boards.

The crash set up the business alarm of the business, alerting police to the scene. Centerville PD said when officers arrived, the truck had already left. Police pulled surveillance cameras, which showed the truck crash into the gas station before fleeing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives said they are unsure of a motive for crashing through the doors, as nothing obvious was stolen from the gas station.

Anyone with information on the truck or its owner are asked to call Centerville Police Department at (801)-292-8441.