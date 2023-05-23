LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Streams of water are seen flowing across the parking lot of Lehi Elementary School and its kindergarten yard Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the flooding is spring runoff from last winter’s record-breaking snowfall. City officials anticipate runoff flowing through the school every year and have plans in place to manage the water flow. The school reportedly saw similar flooding in the area around the same time of the year in 2019, according to Lehi Free Press.

Courtesy of Jeff Hunter/KTVX

Courtesy of Jeff Hunter/KTVX

Courtesy of Jeff Hunter/KTVX

Courtesy of Jeff Hunter/KTVX

Courtesy of Jeff Hunter/KTVX

Courtesy of Jeff Hunter/KTVX

Lehi City Communications Manager Jeanteil Livingston says the city has things under control as public works crews have placed sandbags around the parking lot to redirect the water flow.

“This is going to continue probably for a few days,” Livingston said, adding that the runoff, which comes from the Dry Creek River, is engineered to flow through the elementary school.

Officials have also set up a makeshift bridge so students can travel to and from school.

“We’ve learned a lot from the 2019 flooding, and we’ve been able to contain this water even more,” Livingston said.

Michael Pierce, whose child goes to Lehi Elementary School, says he had to change the way he usually picks up his child because of the flooding.

“We had to do special pickup yesterday because the water was flooding the whole area, but they’ve been able to get them in. It’s been okay, but this is insane,” Pierce said. “My number one fear is kids in water, so keep them away.”

The flooding has not impacted any homes in the area, Livingston confirmed.

Lehi City Police Department will be conducting frequent patrols around the area to ensure public safety.