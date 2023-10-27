SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department hosted its annual Halloween Fun Fest on Friday.

The community event brought spooks and smiles to children of all ages, the police department said.

According to Chief Mike Brown, the Halloween Fun Fest is an event everyone in the police department looks forward to each year.

“This is a great experience meeting people, sharing stories, and making memories with our community members,” he said.

Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department

Families who attended the event could dance to music, collect treats at decorated booths, watch pumpkins drop from the top of a ladder on a fire truck, and look at insects from the Natural History Museum of Utah.



Additionally, families could meet police officers, firefighters, and other city departments and community partners.

The police chief said these events are successful because of the great partnerships they have with community organizations, businesses, and others.

“I am grateful for their continued commitment to fostering positive relationships between our department and our community,” Brown said.

SLCPD reminded community members to have a fun but safe Halloween. They said to trick-or-treat in groups, wear reflective clothing or use a flashlight, be careful crossing the street, visit familiar neighborhoods, and have a plan.