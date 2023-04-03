PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Park City fire crews responded to three cases of structure collapse due to heavy snow on Monday, April 3, following a winter storm overnight that is expected to last until Tuesday evening.

In the third incident, the home, located on Park Ave., collapsed around 1:30 p.m. after a hefty amount of snow had accumulated on the roof from recent winter storms. Firefighters were shoring the structure to make an entry and conduct a search of the home.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

The collapse also reportedly triggered a gas leak, and officials had to evacuate residents in the 1200 to 1300 blocks. Dominion Energy crews responded to the scene to stop the leak.

As of 4 p.m., firefighters have left the scene and determined that no one was inside the structure at the time of the incident.

Park Ave. road was closed for a few hours as first responders worked to clear the residence.

No injuries were reported, officials said.