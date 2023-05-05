LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — On Tuesday, a mudslide in Little Cottonwood Canyon blocked the road. On Friday, the same mudslide is back at it again.

According to officials, the mudslide first occurred on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. It was 4 feet deep and 100 feet wide with large woody debris.

On Friday, the mudslide came down again at approximately 12:30 p.m. and blocked State Route 210 with muddy water and debris. Little Cottonwood Canyon was briefly closed downhill at Gate C and uphill at the mouth of the canyon. The mudslide was cleared at approximately 1:05 p.m.

UDOT crews said they are assessing the impacts of the mudslide, which started on Tuesday. When the mudslide first began, it was “impassable,” Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said. You can view UDOT’s video here.

SR-210 mudslide, Courtesy of Kell Grotegut

SR-210 mudslide, Courtesy of Kell Grotegut

SR-210 mudslide, Courtesy of Kell Grotegut

This is one of several mudslides that have impacted Utah this year. A few weeks ago, there was a mudslide in Parleys Canyon that caused two crashes. It also reportedly caused I-80 to be closed temporarily.

There was also a mudslide in Fruit Heights in April that trapped several Davis County residents and allegedly destroyed a barn. The trapped residents were eventually rescued, and two of them sustained moderate injuries.

There have also been flooding, and landslides affecting Utah. ABC4 acquired footage of one landslide, described as a rotational landslide, which occurred near Trappers Loop Bend in Morgan County on Wednesday, May 3.