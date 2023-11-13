MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters saved multiple kittens from a fire Monday at a Millcreek apartment building.

Unified Fire Authority said crews responded to a fire involving a bathroom fire fan. While they were extinguishing the flames, the firefighters learned there were several kittens still in the apartment, which was filled with smoke.

With aid and support from a South Salt Lake crew, the firefighters quickly found the kittens and brought them to safety.

“[We are] grateful the fire damage was limited and that the kittens could be safely returned to their owner,” the UFA said, in a social media post.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires are one of the most common disasters they respond to — but also the most preventable.



The best way to protect pets from this kind of emergency, the Red Cross said, is to include them in a family plan.

Family plans should include your pet’s own disaster supply kit, as well as arrangements for a safe place for your pet to stay if you need to leave your home.

When practicing an escape plan, take your pets with you and to train them to come when you call, the Red Cross said.

If you must evacuate your home, the most important thing you can do to protect your pets is to evacuate them, too.



However, never delay escape or endanger yourself or family to rescue a family pet, the Red Cross said.