Families and animal lovers gather together to learn about conservation efforts at the Hogle Zoo’s Cats and Cocoa event. (Tainui Wihongi, ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Families and animal lovers gathered on a winter day near the big cats at the Hogle Zoo for the Cats and Cocoa event on Jan. 28.

The event was designed to raise awareness of big cat conservation efforts while warming up zoo attendees with a free cup of Bjorn’s Brew hot cocoa.

Standing next to the tigers and leopards, employees educated attendees on today’s dangers for big cats and what efforts can be done to protect them. The Amur leopard, a critically endangered species with less than 100 left in the wild, was one of the featured cats at the event. These leopards are most endangered due to habitat loss, according to a Hogle Zoo video.

See more information about the Hogle Zoo’s conservation efforts here.