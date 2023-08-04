DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms stuck the Wasatch Front on Thursday night, flooding Bangerter Highway in Draper and prompting a State of Emergency.

Several roads are damaged, some of which have become impassable due to standing water, mudslides leaving debris, and even a sinkhole. The torrential rain and road damage has prompted Draper City Mayor Troy Walker to declare a State of Emergency.

Over the last two days, Draper gained 2.67 inches of rain, most of which fell on Thursday night. Draper Police implemented a hard shutdown of Bangerter Parkway between 13800 South and Highland Drive due to flooding.

Draper City Police said no traffic will be able to get through Bangerter Parkway “until further notice.”

Draper Flooding (Courtesy of Draper City)

As the night wore on, Draper City additionally closed Highland Drive at 1300 East and the roundabout at Rambling Road and Mike Weir Drive.

The rushing waters have died down as of Friday Morning, however, roads are still littered with debris, rocks, and mud. Crews have worked throughout the night to clear the roads as much as possible.

“All of sudden you could hear the lightning, thunder, and then as we were looking, the rain was just coming down hard,” said Draper Resident Tina Mercer. “Then you could kind of hear these sounds of cars and we all looked out the window and I thought ‘Oh my gosh, these are really actual rocks coming down.’ They were spread all over Bangerter Parkway here. It was insane.”

Mayor Walker said the city has been working with Salt Lake County emergency services and their focus is on clean-up. That clean-up could take several days.

Under the State of Emergency, Draper City will be granted greater access to additional resources from the county, state, and federal government to address disaster situations.