PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Two Provo homes were damaged in a fire overnight, according to Provo Fire & Rescue.

Provo Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire on the southwest side of town at around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Officials said the first home received “heavy damage” while a neighboring home was also damaged from exposure to the fire.

“All occupants were able to evacuate without injury,” Provo Fire officials said.

The American Red Cross also responded to help the individuals displaced from the fire.

No further information is available at this time.