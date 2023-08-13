PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – An individual fell about 40 feet while walking across the top of the Provo River Falls on Saturday.

At about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, Park City Fire District, Ambulance 41, Medic Ambulance 37, South Summit Fire District, AirMed, Summit County Search and Rescue, and Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The individual reportedly slipped and fell down rocky terraced terrain into the water, potentially suffering mild hypothermia from being in the water for an extended period of time, according to Park City Fire.

Additionally, the individual reportedly suffered injuries to their lower back.

An off-duty UFA medic was on the scene first and initiated care, according to Park City Fire. They were reportedly met by A41, MA37, South Summit Fire, Summit County Sheriff’s, and Search and Rescue, who continued care and extricated the individual. The individual was transferred to AirMed to be transported to the hospital, according to Park City Fire.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

Park City Fire District said they are hoping for a speedy recovery for the individual, and appreciate the teamwork between the first responders.

“Everyone had a part in this patient’s rescue,” Park City Fire said in a Facebook post.

To encourage hiking safety, Utah Search and Rescue says to research hiking routes beforehand to understand what to expect. Additionally, they say to “respect your limits,” only attempting what you are prepared to finish. They also recommended telling someone where you are going, so they can inform Search and Rescue in case of emergency.