WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The West Jordan dairy company that had its permit to sell raw milk revoked in September has seen its permit reinstated, according to officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Utah Natural Meat and Milk had its “Raw for Retail” permit revoked after a small outbreak of 14 illnesses was linked to their unpasteurized milk samples. Overall, 12 of the 14 people who became sick were confirmed to have been infected with the bacteria known as Campylobacter. One person was hospitalized as a result of the illness but was shortly released and recovered at home. The ages of those infected ranged from two years old to 73.

“Food and consumer safety are our priorities at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food,” said UDAF Commissioner of Agriculture Craig Buttars. “While we did not take suspending the license of this small farm and business lightly, it was important that we ensure the milk products were safe for consumption.”

According to UDAF, Utah Natural Meat and Milk had to pass three “clean tests” following the outbreak in order to have their permit reinstated. UDAF said the dairy farm took the appropriate actions and worked with UDAF inspectors to make improvements and pass the tests successfully.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A spokesperson with Utah Natural Meat and Milk told ABC4 in October the company is committed to maintaining high standards and that foodborne illnesses occasionally affect producers, large and small at some point.

“We are grateful for the efforts by the UDAF team as well as the dairy owners to isolate the cause of the illnesses and to ensure the milk is safe to be sold once again,” said Buttars.

UDAF officials said all raw for retail milk and milk products in Utah are subject to monthly sampling and testing by the state to help prevent an illness outbreak. However, health officials said raw milk, no matter how carefully produced, has a risk of being unsafe.

Contaminated raw milk does not smell or look any different from uncontaminated milk, according to public health officials, so there is no easy way to tell if the milk is safe to consume.

In Utah, raw milk and milk products can only be sold directly from the farm. Grocery stores are only allowed to sell pasteurized dairy products. The Salt Lake County Health Department confirmed there are 16 licensed farms statewide, three of which are located in Salt Lake County.

If Utahns do decide to drink or consume raw milk and raw milk products, there are steps they can take to decrease the chance of getting sick. Health officials suggest heating raw milk to 165 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 15 seconds and then letting it cool before consuming it. Raw milk and raw milk products should also be refrigerated at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Never let raw milk sit out at room temperature.