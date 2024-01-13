LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A pedestrian was hit in Layton early Saturday morning, causing him to suffer two broken legs, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

At around 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 13, authorities responded to an incident on I-15 in Layton.

Trooper Eddie Wright, UHP, said an individual was walking northbound on the freeway near Hill Field Rd. The person was reportedly walking home at the time.

A car heading northbound slid due to icy conditions, Wright said, and ended up hitting the pedestrian.

The victim suffered two broken legs as a result of the crash. He was hospitalized due to his injuries.

No further information is available at this time.