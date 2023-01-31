SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead in Salt Lake City after a car reportedly struck a pedestrian, who was then run over by another car on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Michelle Peterson told ABC4 the crash happened at the intersection of 600 North and 1200 West, just after 8 a.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was crossing the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by the first driver turning eastbound. The driver of the car immediately got out of the car and began helping the man, with the assistance of some witnesses.

According to Peterson, a second driver turning eastbound struck a bystander and ran over the man that had been hit initially.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man hit by the driver died at the scene. The bystander reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 600 North and 1200 West. Details about the crash are limited but SLCPD has confirmed the crash was fatal.

Police say all drivers involved in the crash stayed on the scene and have been cooperative with police during their investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.