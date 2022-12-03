PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – Payson Fire & Rescue responded to a natural gas line leak in Payson Saturday morning caused by excavation work being done in the area.

Fire officials responded to the area of Saddlebrook Dr., and one home was reported to be at dangerous gas levels inside.

In coordination with Dominion Energy and Payson Police, multiple homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Dominion Energy is reportedly working to stop the leak at this time.

Payson Fire is standing by until the leak is stopped and it is safe to allow residents back to their homes.

No further information is currently available.