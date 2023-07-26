PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — A Payson man has been displaced from his home and Payson Fire & Rescue said fireworks are to blame.

The house fire started after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews from Payson Fire & Rescue, Payson Police, and Salem Fire responded to the house located near 900 East and 300 North.

Firefighters say the blaze was sparked when fireworks tipped over, shooting into some evergreen shrubs in front of the home. The shrubbery caught on fire and spread into the home.

Crews said they were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes of arriving, but extensive damage had already been done.

By Wednesday morning, smoke could still be smelled and ash seen floating in the air. The front end of the home was completely destroyed with panels missing and scorch marks.

Fire officials estimate the house suffered an estimated $150,000 in damages.