PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — Chubby’s Cafe in Payson hosted a fundraiser Monday to help the Burrell family, who lost their two-year-old son in a tragic accident earlier this month.

On July 7, the Burrell family’s two-year-old son went missing at 9 a.m. after he wandered off the football field at the American Leadership Academy. He was reportedly with his father, who was helping coach a football practice.

According to police, the child was found around 10:15 a.m. in an irrigation canal about a quarter mile from the football field, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chubbies wrote the following about the family: “On July 7th this year, a parent’s worst nightmare came true when Lance and Caitlyn Burrell lost their 2-year-old son in a tragic accident. They have been hit with unimaginable pain, as well as financial hurdles that come with such tragedy.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They announced a fundraiser on July 31, to help with the family’s financial strains. Alan Moak, the owner of Chubby’s Cafe in Payson, said he has several employees who go to ALA and wanted to show the family the community’s support.

“It just felt like something I needed to do to help,” Moak said.

Moak said there were significantly more patrons today, those who knew the family, and even those who didn’t, that came out to help the Burrell Family.

At the end of the day, Chubby’s Cafe reportedly raised $1,860.83 and donated 100% of the proceeds to the Burrell family.