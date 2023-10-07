PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A fire kicked up at the Utah Valley Hospital on Saturday, according to Provo Police.

On Oct. 7, at around 6:30 a.m., authorities received a fire alarm alert from the Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital.

Officials said a fire was confirmed on the third floor of the hospital.

Officers and fire personnel responded to the incident, evacuating patients and staff from the Women and Children’s floor. All patients were reportedly safely relocated at the hospital, and no injuries were reported.

“Caregivers at the hospital were well prepared to help move patients,” police said.

Fire investigators are reportedly on scene and hospital employees are assessing damage as well as working with patients and families who were evacuated.

Anyone with questions regarding patient relocation may call the hospital at 801-357-7850.

No further information is available at this time.