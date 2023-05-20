SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One individual was pronounced dead after a rollover crash in Salt Lake City Friday night.

Salt Lake City Police say a sergeant came across the crash at 650 W 800 S at around 10:30 p.m. on May 19.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver of an SUV hit two parked cars, causing the SUV to roll,” a press release states.

Police say there were two people inside the SUV, and the passenger died on scene.

The driver reportedly had minor injuries, and after being medically cleared, was detained during the investigation.

Officers with the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team are working to determine whether the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

“Additional information on this case will be released when it is appropriate to the investigation,” the release states.

Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross also responded to the crash. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

No further information is currently available.