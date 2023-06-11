SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A passenger on the Delta plane that was forced to stop in Salt Lake City on its way from New York to Los Angeles called the trip “terrifying” saying she is afraid to travel home.

The Delta flight was scheduled to fly from JFK Airport to LAX Airport on the morning of Saturday, June 10. Delta said they landed at Salt Lake City International Airport because of a maintenance issue with the plane.

While on the tarmac, the emergency slide deployed at the back of the plane. The passenger ABC4 News spoke with was sitting four rows from the back. She’s asked to remain anonymous.

“I’ve been in situations where I thought my life was at risk, and this was far beyond that,” she said. “That sounded like a bomb.”

Before the flight was redirected, passengers say the plane was delayed in New York due to technical issues. Delta said the maintenance issues they faced initially and in the air had nothing to do with the slide malfunction.

“It was just crazy. This was the third issue that the plane had,” she said. “I felt like Delta was using us as guinea pigs to see if this plane was safe to fly or not.”

The plane was a Boeing 767-300, according to Delta. Delta confirmed with ABC4 News it is phasing out the plane’s model by December 2025.

This is not the first time this model of airplane has had issues in recent years. Aerotime, an Aviation News Outlet, reports the model has faced leaking restrooms, jammed flight controls, and circuit breakers not closing in the past.

Delta released a statement saying all its aircraft receives “regular and rigorous maintenance programs that meet or exceed regulatory requirement.” Delta also apologized to the passengers who were on the diverted flight.

The passenger said she is afraid to travel back to New York after the experience she had on the flight.

“I was talking to my mom about wanting to take a train home,” she said. “I don’t think any of us feel comfortable right now going on a plane.”

Delta says they took one crew member to the hospital, but they’ve been discharged. The passenger ABC4 News spoke with says she and her family members on the flight each received 7,500 voucher miles.

Delta provided two statements to ABC4. The full statements can be read below: