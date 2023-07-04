TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Several scenes in the patriotic movie, Independence Day, were filmed in Utah, according to IMDB, this includes several scenes filmed at the original testing site for the atomic bomb.

The film, Independence Day is about aliens coming to destroy Earth, and mankind’s will to survive, IMDB states. It features Will Smith, Harry Connick Jr., Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, and Mary McDonnell, among others.

Utah is first featured in the film when Will Smith is dragging an alien through the Bonneville Salt Flats, and says the iconic line, “What the hell is that smell?!”

The ending scene also features the Bonneville Salt Flats. Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum blow up the alien mothership, and crash land in the middle of the Bonneville Salt Flats. The President of the United States then comes to congratulate them on a job well done.

Another key location from the movie filmed in Utah is Area 51. This was filmed at the Wendover Airfield, on the border of Nevada and Utah. The Airfield is located just off I-80, at the edge of Bonneville Salt Flats.

The Airfield is most historically known as the testing site for the atomic bomb, and a training site for Colonel Tibbets, who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima in August 1945, Wendover Airfield website states.

Wendover Airfield is the world’s only remaining, fully operational airport of the World War II era, Tooele County reports.

This isn’t the first movie that has starred the Wendover Airfield, according to their website, it has been featured in Above and Beyond (1952), The Birds of Prey (1973), The Philadelphia Experiment (1984), Wind (1992), Con Air (1997), Mulholland Falls (1996), The Core (2003), Independence Day (1996), and Hulk (2003).

Independence Day is currently streaming on Disney Plus. It is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.