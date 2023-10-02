SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After nearly 30 years of planning, fundraising, and construction, Parley’s Trail is complete and open to the public.

The trail is the first east to west connector trail, connecting a variety of neighborhoods in Salt Lake City, Millcreek, South Salt Lake, and West Valley. The area also reportedly offers an abundance of historical, cultural, natural, and scenic resources.

The Parley’s Trail Coalition and other friends of the trail came together on Sept. 28 for a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening the new 900 West and Jordan River bridges — the last major sections of the trail.

The Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood, West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang, Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Associate Director Walt Gilmore, and Parley’s, Rails, Trails and Tunnels Chair Juan Arce-Larreta also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“With the help of Salt Lake County, State Senator Gene Davis and the 2021 Utah Legislature, the Trail from 900 West to the Jordan River Trail, with dedicated bridges at 900 West and the river, will be open to the public,” Parley’s Trail’s website states.

The new trail section reportedly creates a safe path across areas previously inaccessible solely by ground travel, due to established properties.

Parley’s Trail is one of several projects completed this year that Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said expands recreation and active transportation opportunities around the country.