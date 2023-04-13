A mudslide on I-80 in Parley’s Canyon. (image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A mudslide in Parley’s Canyon on Thursday morning caused two crashes and closed I-80 as UDOT crews moved in to clean up.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 that eastbound four miles of road on I-80 are closed at milepost 128 in Parley’s Canyon due to debris and a mudslide. The mudslide caused two single-vehicle crashes in the area.

No major or life-threatening injuries came from the crashes, though one person involved did reportedly suffer minor injuries.

The area is expected to be closed for at least one to two hours, reopening sometime after 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

No additional details have been provided at this time.