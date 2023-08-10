SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation said I-80 through Parley’s Canyon has been closed in both directions to traffic from Foothill Drive to Park City on Thursday afternoon.

The closure is for security reasons to facilitate President Biden’s motorcade as he heads to Park City for a campaign fundraising event. The event comes immediately after his speech at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

The closure extends from milepost 145 to milepost 127 on I-80. UDOT tells commuters to take an alternate route while the canyon is closed.

According to UDOT Traffic, the closure is estimated to impact Parley’s Canyon for at least the next hour, following the president’s speech.

Traffic cameras throughout the canyon have been moved to either point toward the ground or up toward the sky for heightened security for the motorcade.