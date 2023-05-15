PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Park City woman, Jenn Drummond, is leaving this week to complete an ambitious goal to hike the world’s second-highest mountains on each continent. If she does, she’ll be the first woman to ever climb the so-called “Second Seven.”

“I’m looking forward to having people look at that and think what boundaries can they break, what labels can they break free of. Who are they and where can they take their story to make an impact on others,” she said.

It’s a dream that’s been years in the making for Drummond, mountaineer and mother of seven. Now, it could become a reality in just a few weeks.

“I felt like that was a great challenge for me to step into, being a mother, breaking boundaries, traveling to these different environments, empowering women,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2018, Drummond said she was in a car crash on the highway driving from Heber City to her home in Park City. She says she shouldn’t have made it.

“If you looked at my vehicle, there’s no reason that I am alive, and so you go into this questioning mode of ‘why was I saved, why was I saved?’,” she said.

Given a second chance, Jenn says she felt inspired. She strives to never take a day for granted and live each one with purpose.

“It’s a reminder that life is a gift. We have an opportunity every day to make the most out of today, and we never know if tomorrow’s promised, so we really have to step into what makes us excited and do more of that because I think we are here to enjoy,” Drummond said.

In 2020, she embarked on her first summit for her goal in Ojos Del Salado, which is on the Chile-Argentina border. Now, after three years of hard work and perseverance, Drummond is gearing up to leave for her final summit to Mt. Logan in Canada.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, like I’m super excited to be done with this pursuit and to share all the lessons with everybody that I’ve encountered. But, I’m also a bit sad that, oh my goodness, this felt so far away a few years ago and all of a sudden it’s here and it’s done and that feeling of what’s next,” she said.

Drummond hopes her journey can encourage others to enjoy each moment and be able to climb whatever “mountains” they may be facing in life.

“Any limit we put on ourselves is something we put on ourselves. It’s up to us to challenge that thought, to explore it and to see what’s possible,” she said.

Drummond said people can find joy in the pursuit of a goal. She believes that people get caught up in the destination and end goal but really they should enjoy the moment, knowing that the end goal will come when it happens.

“How can you enjoy yourself and have more impact on the journey to that summit?” said Drummond. “If we take time to reflect on our own lives and say, okay, where are my goals? How can I impact others? How can I drive more joy? How can I live more fully in my pursuit of this goal and make sure that I don’t lose all of it because of the goal?”

Drummond credits mountaineering as helping her embrace every aspect in life and make the most out of all of it.

Drummond leaves for Mt. Logan on Tuesday and hopes to return home after successfully reaching the summit in early June. She will wear a tracking device so people can follow her updates online as she heads out for this final step in her journey.