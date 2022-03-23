Park City (ABC4) – President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that $409 million will be used in transportation projects over 39 states and Utah will be one of those receiving funds.

Utah is allocated to receive $2.3 million on behalf of Park City to buy electric buses. This project will improve air quality as well as service reliability and improve transit service for residents.

President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) came together to put together $409 million in grants in order to modernize and electrify America’s buses, make bus systems and routes more reliable, and improve their safety.

“These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation – and thanks to the President’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America.”

The FTA has received more than $2.5 billion in funding requests. Under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $10 billion in formula and competitive grant funding will be authorized to fulfill more transportation projects over the next five years