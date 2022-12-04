PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is offering dinner in a life-size snow globe this winter.

The ‘Alpenglobes outdoor dining pods’ boast panoramic views of the snow-capped mountains, with each globe featuring infrared heating, fresh air recirculation, an independent sound system, mood lighting, and seating for up to four guests.

The luxury mountain resort property at Westgate Resort has reportedly received a total of 57 of the prestigious annual “Best of State Awards.” In 2020, the resort won in seven categories for excellence in travel and tourism, hospitality, and dining.

Reservations are available nightly at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — priced at $300 December through April for a 90-minute dining experience. Holidays reservations are $500 for a 90-minute dining experience.

Westgate is located at the base of Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.

To make a reservation or for more information, please contact Edge Steakhouse at 435-655-2260.