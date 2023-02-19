PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Dept. is warning the public about a moose in the area.

Police say the moose is located near Annie Oakley Dr. and the Rail Trail. “Mama moose in the area of Annie Oakley Dr. and the Rail Trail,” Park City Police states.

Courtesy of Park City Police

Officers are reportedly at the scene and are urging people to keep their distance.

According to the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR), Utah is home to between 2,500 and 3,000 moose. They are the largest animals in the deer family, and many of them can be found along the Wasatch Front and in northern and northeastern Utah, according to DWR.

Adult moose in Utah can reportedly weigh anywhere between 800 to 1,200 pounds, and due to their large size, they are highly dangerous when they feel threatened. In fact, DWR states that in some areas of the U.S., there are more people injured by moose than bears each year.

DWR Wildlife Section Chief Covy Jones says, “In my years of working with wildlife, I have dealt with bears, rattlesnakes, cougars and moose, and the only species that I’ve had turn and come back at me was a moose. People often underestimate how aggressive they can be.”

Moose often feel threatened when people or dogs get too close, leading them to charge, knock someone over and stomp on them.

Here is a list of warning signs that a moose may become aggressive:

Lowering their head

Hair standing up on the neck

Licking their snout

Pinning their ears back

Additionally. here are some tips DWR has provided to stay safe in case of an encounter:

Always give moose a lot of space and watch their behavior.

Never try to approach or feed a moose.

Keep dogs leashed and under control at all times. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass protected hoofed wildlife.

Stay calm and do not run away. Talk, make your presence known and slowly back away in the direction you came.

If a moose charges you or chases you, hide behind something solid, like a tree, or try to get inside a vehicle or building.

If a moose knocks you down, curl into a ball, protect your head and lie still until the moose retreats.

More information on moose in Utah is available here.