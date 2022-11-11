PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Mountain will join other Utah resorts in opening its slopes earlier than previously expected, thanks to the wintery storms that moved through Utah in recent weeks.

The lifts and terrain will be open at both the Mountain Village and Canyons Village base areas starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, two days earlier than originally planned. Park City Mountain officials say this is the earliest the mountain has opened since 1996, courtesy of over 81 inches of natural snowfall and work done by the Park City mountain operations team.

Park City Mountain said it will continue snowmaking operations and monitor the weather to expand terrain offerings in the coming weeks.

“When it comes to skiing and riding, we know every day on the mountain counts, and we are excited to welcome guests back earlier than planned for the 2022/23 winter season,” said Vice President and COO of Park City Mountain Deirdra Walsh. “I am so grateful to the entire Park City Mountain team who has shown incredible passion, commitment and hard work leading into the season.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Park City Mountain will be celebrating its opening day with DJs at both base areas and treats for early arrivers. Parking reservations will not be required on Nov. 16 or 17. However, beginning on Nov. 18 through until the end of the season, reservations will be required for the Mountain Village base area.

Park City Mountain joins other Utah-based ski and snowboarding resorts that opened their doors earlier than planned. Brian Head, Solitude, and Brighton have all celebrated the opening of their slopes earlier than previously expected.

Visit Park City Mountain’s website for more information on passes, access, and up-to-date status about mountain conditions.