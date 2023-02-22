PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — It’s a great powder day for skiers at Park City Mountain today.

With 23 inches of new snow, officials say it is the biggest 24-hour snowfall total they have seen in the past 10 years. The resort is currently sitting at 363 inches of accumulated snowfall this season, way past the annual average of 251 inches.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Beehive State is still covered in winter alerts with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories holding on until at least 11 p.m. According to ABC4’s weather team, warnings in eastern Utah will last through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Courtesy of Vail Resorts / Kyler Tingey

While we’re past the bulk of snow accumulations in most spots, we could see an additional 2-6″ in our valleys, 5-10″ in our mountain valleys including the Wasatch Back and an additional 10-20″ will be possible for our mountains. Along with additional snow, strong winds are likely to persist, and blowing snow could also be an issue.

Weather experts have anticipated the winter storm set to arrive in Utah Tuesday evening to be the biggest one of the season yet.

Salt Lake City has reportedly seen about 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. If the snow keeps its pace, Wednesday may very well break the all-time snowfall record for a single day. The current record holder is Nov. 24, 1908, when the city received 14 inches of snowfall in a day.

Overall, Salt Lake City has received about 44.6 inches of snowfall so far this season. The record snowfall amount in a year for the city was in 1951-1952 with a whopping 117.3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.