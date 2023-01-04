PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the Park City Mountain Resort employee who was killed in a tragic ski lift accident as 29-year-old Christian Helger of Millcreek.

Helger, a member of Park City Mountain Resort patrol staff, fell from a ski lift just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a pine tree fell on to the chair lift cable, causing the chairs to move up and down, throwing Helger from the chair.

Helger reportedly fell about 25 feet into a ravine of deep snow and became unresponsive. Park City Mountain Ski Patrol attempted lifesaving efforts and contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office requesting a helicopter to help hoist Helger, but he later died of his wounds.

“Our prayers are with the Helger family as they grieve the loss of Christian,” said Sheriff Justin Martinez in a post on Twitter. “Hug your loved ones often and tell them you love them.”

“The Park City Mountain team – as well as the entire Vail Resorts team – extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” said Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer shortly after the accident. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

10 other people were reportedly on the lift at the time, and all were safely evacuated by ski patrol around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Park City Mountain resort closed the Ninety-Nine 90 and Super Condor Express were closed in support of the patrol staff and remained closed as of Wednesday.