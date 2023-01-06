PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Mountain officials have released the following statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.

It is with extremely heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of our friend and colleague Christian Helger.

Christian was on-duty and returning to his station after a morning conducting avalanche mitigation when the lift accident occurred. Many members of our team performed exceptional life-saving measures in effort to rescue him. Over the course of many hours, they coordinated an incredibly difficult extrication to navigate out of avalanche terrain. As these great efforts were in progress, other patrollers safely evacuated remaining riders from the lift and escorted them out of the area.

Throughout this process we were supported by Park City Fire, Summit County Sheriff’s office, Utah Department of Public Safety, and many resort departments including lift operations, mountain activities, and food & beverage. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to them for their kindness and aid.

We will support memorial services for Christian and help coordinate a local celebration of life when the time is appropriate. If there are specific ways in which the public can help the family and those closest to Christian, we will let you know. Thank you to all who have reached out this week with messages of condolence.

Any loss is incredibly difficult for first responders; responding to the fatal accident of one of our own is truly unfathomable. At the moment, our community is simply trying to process this event. Many of you are aware that we have experienced multiple devastating losses over the past several years, and frankly none of us know how to cope with this new level of collective grief. For now, we will continue to spend time outside with the people we love in memory of Christian. We hope that you all do the same.