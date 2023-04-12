PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — With 610 inches of snowfall to date, Park City Mountain Resort is extending its 2022/23 season a second time through April.

The ski resort originally planned to close on April 9. It will now shut its doors on May 1 instead, making this the longest ski season Park City has seen in 30 years.

“This season has truly been one for the record books,” said Deirdra Walsh, vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain. “From our early opening in November and spinning all lifts by Christmas Day, through more than 610” of total snowfall and a 160” base in early April, every week has brought new milestones and broken old records thanks to the hard work of our incredible team.”

Here is a list of what will be open in Park City Mountain for the rest of its ski season:

A majority of chairlifts and trails, operating out of both base areas and connected by Quicksilver gondola through Sunday, April 16, 2023

Eight chairlifts accessing 2,100+ acres out of the Mountain Village base area only through Sunday, April 23, 2023

Crescent Express and Silverlode Express will be open. Limited dining operations at Legacy Café from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm for an additional eight days.

Park City officials plan to host a celebration event on Monday, May 1, where live music will be expected.

Parking will be also free from now on in the Main, Silver King and First Time lots in the Mountain Village base area as well as the Cabriolet lot in the Canyons Village base area. Reservations are not required.

If conditions permit, Park City Mountain plans to open for the summer on Friday, June 16.