PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City is about to be represented in a whole new way when it gets its own edition of MONOPOLY later this year.

MONOPOLY: Park City Edition is expected to release in the winter of 2023. The board will replace all 22 colored properties from Boardwalk to Park Place with representations of Park City’s historic landmarks, destinations, and local favorites. It will also include customized “Community Chest” and “Chance” playing cards and money with the MONOPOLY: Park City Edition logo printed on the front.

The logo for MONOPOLY: Park City Edition (Courtesy of Top Trumps USA)

What’s better? Utahns, Park City locals, and Park City lovers have the opportunity to influence what locations are included in the game.

Starting Tuesday, May 9, and until Tuesday, June 20, nominations for property locations can be submitted by emailing the MONOPOLY: Park City Edition team at parkcity@toptrumps.com. Top Trumps USA, a card and board game company known for creating official customized city-specific MONOPOLY boards, is the driving force to bring the Park City game alive.

“Park City is one of our country’s most beloved mountain towns, and has truly earned its great reputation considering its unique mining town heritage, artistic vibes, and deep appreciation for the outdoors,” said Top Trumps USA representative Aaron Green. “We are excited to explore this city and region, and hear from locals to create this new MONOPOLY: Park City Edition.”

Green said it’s important to the team to create an accurate portrayal of what the community loves about the city, especially since there are only 22 squares to customize.

According to Top Trumps, every submission will be closely reviewed and considered throughout the board curation process, with the most popular places finding a place on the board.

MONOPOLY, a Hasbro game, is a board game classic. It first hit the shelves in 1935 and its core gameplay has remained unchanged since – though most play with their own house rules. According to Hasbro, MONOPOLY is still played by more than a billion players worldwide.

The Park City Edition of MONOPOLY is expected to hit retailers online and in stores later this year. It will be the latest city edition of MONOPOLY, joining other cities and landmarks such as Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Lake Tahoe, San Antonio and more.

Top Trumps USA will unveil the Park City board and what properties made the cut for one of the 22 squares ahead of the game’s launch.