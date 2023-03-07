PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Crews from the Park City Fire District were dispatched to two significant fires within a three-hour period Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported for both fires.

At around 6:40 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Star View Drive on reports of a single-family home that caught on fire.

The occupants of the residence had been evacuated. Firefighters reportedly gained access to the garage and found the source of the fire. They were able to contain the fire within the garage.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About three hours later, there was another fire reported at a commercial structure on Center Drive.

Officials say the roof of the structure was on fire, and firefighters contained the fire in the roof area.

The commercial structure and the adjacent building reportedly suffered severe water damage as there were heavy snow loads sitting on the roofs. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as well.