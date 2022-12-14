PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Park City Fire District responded to a structure fire at Town Pointe Condominiums near 1000 Park Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at around 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Matt Dyer/Park City Fire District

PCFD reported that there was smoke coming out of the third floor of the building, and firefighters evacuated everyone from the structure. Fire Engine 34, Medic Ambulance 37, Truck 36, Engine 31, Engine 35, Engine 38, Ambulance 38, BC3 and Chief 302 responded to the scene.

The fire was put out around 7 p.m., according to the fire district’s Facebook page.