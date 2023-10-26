PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Skis were lining Park City Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 21, but not for the snow, they were there for the whiskey and apple cider.

The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and High West Distillery hosted the 7th Annual Park City Sunrise Shot Ski. Participants raised their skis and their shot glasses to earn over $47,000 for the Rotary Club’s Grant Program which benefits more than 20 community groups.

Along with donations raised, the 1,363 shot takers broke the World Record for longest Shot Ski while lining Main Street with 542 skis, a distance of over 2,800 feet.

An over 2,800 foot long shot-ski line Park City Main Street last weekend.

Imbibers paid $25 for a spot at the Ski and an opportunity to start the afternoon off with a shot of High West’s Double Rye Whiskey or apple cider, for those who don’t drink. Sponsorship and VIP Ski packages were available as well.

The unofficial record has been traded back and forth recently between Park City, Breckenridge Distillery in Colorado, and a bar in Eagle River Wisconsin.

Breckenridge barely managed to reclaim the title last year, with 1,350 people and 468 skis, but only bringing in a little over $20,000. This came just two months after Park City’s Shot Ski lined up 1,340 people and raised over $40,000. Breckenridge’s Ullr Fest is scheduled for the first weekend in December this year and they will seek to reclaim the title again.