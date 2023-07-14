PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Park City has banned all open fires, including fireworks, within city limits. The new ban goes into effect Thursday, July 20, according to a press release.

The decision comes after Park City Council, along with the city’s Fire Marshal, Park City Fire District, Park City Police, and the city’s Emergency Manager, voted to prohibit open fires.

The ban reportedly includes fireworks, campfires, slash piles, and wood-burning fire pits.

However, use of city-permitted fire pits, barbecues, and propane heat sources are not banned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Despite our wet winter, the fire conditions in our community have necessitated that the City take action to try and prevent wildfires throughout the remainder of the season,” said City Fire Marshal Cherie Wellmon. “This action is based on thorough review of risks to the community.”

For more information on fire prevention and emergency preparedness, visit Be Ready Park City here. You may also register a mobile device in the Park City Emergency Alert system here.