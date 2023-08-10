SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Paramore canceled its Utah concert two weeks after announcing it would be rescheduled to a new date in August.

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams said the decision to cancel the show is due to a lung infection. Williams said in a statement she was hoping a week off from performing and a strict medicine routine would allow her body to heal enough to finish the tour.

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations,” said Williams. “After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”

Williams said she needs to listen to her body and not risk any long-term damage to her lungs. She said, with a heavy heart, the remaining shows in Salt Lake City and Portland have been canceled.

Paramore was originally scheduled to play at the Delta Center on Thursday, July 27 as part of a North American tour to celebrate the band’s newest album, “This is Why.” The show was rescheduled to Sunday, Aug. 13 in late July after the band announced an illness within the touring group.

At the time, the band did not disclose who was sick or the severity of the illness.

“We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out,” Williams said. “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Those who purchased tickets to either the Thursday, July 27 show or the rescheduled show on Sunday, Aug. 13 will be able to get refunds, according to Paramore’s statement.