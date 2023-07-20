DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Crews from Draper City Fire Department were dispatched to a rescue on Monday evening when a paraglider crashed at Salt Lake County Flight Park, located at the Point of the Mountain.

The paraglider sustained traumatic injuries as a result of the crash, according to a Facebook post by Draper City Fire Department.

Once on the scene, firefighters and paramedics were forced to perform a technical mountain rescue by hiking a half-mile up the steep, rugged terrain of the Widowmaker Trail to get to the injured paraglider.

The mountainside is said to have a 45-degree slope and an elevation gain of 1,000 feet, reportedly making it extremely difficult for crews to reach the patient with medical and safety gear in tow.

As the situation developed, a decision was made to call for a hoist-capable helicopter, which was provided by the Utah Department of Transportation to assist in the rescue, bringing a paramedic with Draper City Fire to the paraglider.

Once hoisted off the mountainside and safely on the ground, paramedics were able to tend to the patient and transport him to a medical facility for further care.

According to the post on the incident: “The rescue training, physical capabilities, and medical knowledge of both Draper City Fire and DPS made this mountain rescue a success.”

Salt Lake County Flight Park, which its website states is “one of the very best places to hang glide in the entire world,” is owned and managed by Salt Lake County — with two launch areas for hang gliders and paragliders.